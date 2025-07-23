IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

