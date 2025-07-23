IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $94.57.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
