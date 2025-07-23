IFP Advisors Inc Buys 376 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $807,352,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 18,202.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

