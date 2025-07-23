IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 309.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of WMB opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

