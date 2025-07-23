Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) vs. Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Financial Survey

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Commercial National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.69 billion 3.17 $1.94 billion $1.35 12.34 Commercial National Financial $29.17 million 1.50 $5.86 million $1.55 7.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commercial National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huntington Bancshares and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 3 15 2 2.86 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 17.36% 11.81% 1.06% Commercial National Financial 21.17% N/A N/A

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. It also provides 24-hour grace, asterisk-free checking, money scout, $50 safety zone, standby cash, early pay, instant access, savings goal getter, and Huntington heads up; digitally powered consumer and business financial solutions to consumer lending, regional banking, branch banking, and wealth management customers; direct and indirect consumer loans, as well as dealer finance loans and deposits; and private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust, institutional custody, and full-service retail brokerage investment services. The company offers equipment financing, asset-based lending, distribution finance, structured lending, and municipal financing solutions, as well as Huntington ChoicePay. In addition, it offers lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets; government and non-profits, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchises, financial sponsors, and global services; and corporate risk management, institutional sales and trading, debt and equity issuance, and additional advisory services. The company offers its products through a network of channels, including branches and ATMs, online and mobile banking, and through customer call centers to customers in middle market banking, corporate, specialty, and government banking, asset finance, commercial real estate banking, and capital markets. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Commercial National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.