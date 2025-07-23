HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.88 ($0.13). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,690,482 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.85.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominately business customers:

HSS ProService is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated. Wide range of building services, including hire, resale, materials, training and more

The Hire Services Company (“HSC”) formerly known as HSS Operations, which includes HSS Ireland, provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland through a nationwide network of Group companies and third-party suppliers.

