Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.40.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $198.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

