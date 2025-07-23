Hotel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 20th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz, Carnival, Marriott International, Ecolab, and Trip.com Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or franchise lodging properties such as hotels, resorts and motels. Investors in these equities gain exposure to the travel and tourism sector, with performance largely driven by occupancy rates, average daily room rates and broader economic and travel trends. Hotel stocks can take the form of real estate investment trusts (REITs) holding hotel assets or operating companies running hospitality brands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded up $18.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,702.90. The stock had a trading volume of 147,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,463. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,501.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,021.69.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,985. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.93.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 18,388,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,666,096. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 17,141,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,128,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.58. 1,547,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,362. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

