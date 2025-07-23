Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

