Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.44 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 269.80 ($3.65). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.64), with a volume of 837,534 shares traded.

HOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 370 ($5.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 370 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324 ($4.38).

The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £209,440 ($283,141.81). 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

