Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Raised by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 700.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.19.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE HLT opened at $274.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

