HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 642 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $500.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.56. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $513.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

