HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,089,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,405 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,741 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,296,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

