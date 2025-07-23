HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.51 and a 200-day moving average of $335.12. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,393,806.39. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,455.30. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

