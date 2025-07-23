HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.