HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,587 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Solventum by 22.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Solventum by 22.0% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

