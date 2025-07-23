HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,947,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,203 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after acquiring an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,260,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,060,000 after buying an additional 208,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

