HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

