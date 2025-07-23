HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184,489.90. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,414,658 shares of company stock valued at $186,206,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

