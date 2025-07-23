HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $800.55 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $846.17 and a 200 day moving average of $862.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.