HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,760,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $1,881,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

