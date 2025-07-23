HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.2%

CYBR stock opened at $381.56 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.