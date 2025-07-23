Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.59. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

