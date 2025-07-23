Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of Heico worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heico by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Heico by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE HEI opened at $316.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $328.64.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price objective on Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.45.

Insider Transactions at Heico

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,356 shares of company stock worth $28,706,476 in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heico Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

