Head to Head Survey: Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) versus DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) and DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and DSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A DSV 6.19% 12.35% 5.83%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 DSV 0 1 0 2 3.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DSV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shengfeng Development and DSV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $504.16 million 0.08 $10.88 million N/A N/A DSV $24.24 billion 2.33 $1.47 billion $3.44 34.21

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

DSV beats Shengfeng Development on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About DSV

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

