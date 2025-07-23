Head to Head Contrast: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) vs. Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Potlatch pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potlatch pays out 295.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Potlatch shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Potlatch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatch has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Potlatch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% Potlatch 4.35% 2.36% 1.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Potlatch”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 3.11 $1.71 billion $3.75 28.93 Potlatch $1.06 billion 3.09 $21.88 million $0.61 68.51

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatch. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International and Potlatch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Potlatch 0 0 7 0 3.00

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus price target of $103.18, suggesting a potential downside of 4.90%. Potlatch has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Potlatch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Potlatch is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Potlatch on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

