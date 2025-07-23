Head to Head Comparison: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) versus REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Sphere and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 0.00 REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

REX American Resources has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.87%. Given REX American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources 8.86% 8.97% 8.07%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Blue Sphere and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blue Sphere has a beta of -6.7, suggesting that its share price is 770% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and REX American Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources $642.49 million 1.39 $58.17 million $3.22 16.85

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Blue Sphere on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

