Head-To-Head Analysis: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) vs. Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Provident Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $58.67 million 1.79 $7.35 million $0.97 16.16

Profitability

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 10.87% 5.09% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Provident Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Provident Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through full-service banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

