Head-To-Head Analysis: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) versus OriginOil (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) and OriginOil (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginOil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LiqTech International has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginOil has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00 OriginOil 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiqTech International and OriginOil, as provided by MarketBeat.

LiqTech International currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 82.51%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than OriginOil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiqTech International and OriginOil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.73 -$10.35 million ($1.49) -1.77 OriginOil $5.54 million 3.69 -$18.97 million N/A N/A

LiqTech International has higher revenue and earnings than OriginOil.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and OriginOil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International -68.79% -74.41% -33.72% OriginOil N/A N/A -96.45%

Summary

LiqTech International beats OriginOil on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About OriginOil

(Get Free Report)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

