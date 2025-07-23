Head to Head Analysis: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) & Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Constellium and Ryerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Constellium presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.64%. Ryerson has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Constellium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellium is more favorable than Ryerson.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Constellium has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryerson has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Constellium and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium 0.92% 7.74% 1.34% Ryerson -0.15% -0.65% -0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Constellium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Ryerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ryerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellium and Ryerson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium $7.34 billion 0.28 $56.00 million $0.46 31.14 Ryerson $4.60 billion 0.17 -$8.60 million ($0.22) -108.05

Constellium has higher revenue and earnings than Ryerson. Ryerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellium beats Ryerson on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. This segment also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded aluminium products and aluminium structural components for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and fabricates hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. It sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable equipment, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, oil and gas, and HVAC manufacturing. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

