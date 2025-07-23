Head to Head Analysis: Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Alstom has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Pacific has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alstom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alstom N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific 27.76% 40.80% 9.91%

Dividends

Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $5.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alstom and Union Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alstom 1 1 0 1 2.33 Union Pacific 1 8 15 2 2.69

Union Pacific has a consensus target price of $257.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Union Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Alstom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alstom and Union Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alstom $19.85 billion 0.57 $160.07 million N/A N/A Union Pacific $24.25 billion 5.65 $6.75 billion $11.10 20.65

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Alstom.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Alstom on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides APM, monorail, tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment, as well as cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, overhaul, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, friction brakes, switchgears, gearboxes, traction and auxiliary converters, transformers, components propulsion, green traction solutions, interiors and train control and information systems, hydrogen and battery solutions, and dispen dampers. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Saint-Ouen, France.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

