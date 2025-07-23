HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.21.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.63. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

