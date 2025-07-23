Hawkins (HWKN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 9.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Earnings History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

