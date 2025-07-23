Hawkins (HWKN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 9.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.