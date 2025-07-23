Harold Bernard Loyer Purchases 10,400 Shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSE:ASC) Stock

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSE:ASC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harold Bernard Loyer acquired 10,400 shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,934.00.

Harold Bernard Loyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

On Thursday, July 10th, Harold Bernard Loyer bought 400 shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.64.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Arizona Sonoran Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.