Harold Bernard Loyer Purchases 10,400 Shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSE:ASC) Stock

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSE:ASC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harold Bernard Loyer acquired 10,400 shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,934.00.
Harold Bernard Loyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 10th, Harold Bernard Loyer bought 400 shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.64.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Arizona Sonoran Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.
