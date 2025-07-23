Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 4.1%

HRMY opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Analyst Recommendations for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

