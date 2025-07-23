Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.13 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 32.45 ($0.44). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 32.45 ($0.44), with a volume of 5,150 shares.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 2.8%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.67. The firm has a market cap of £118.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.38.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
