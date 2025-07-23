Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.94 and traded as high as C$132.37. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$132.01, with a volume of 35,215 shares traded.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 1.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$112.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.84.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

