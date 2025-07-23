Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

