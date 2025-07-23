GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Trex worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Trex by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 137.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $86.56.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

