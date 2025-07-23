GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 38,240 Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 4th quarter worth $84,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,609 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 4th quarter worth $37,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 4th quarter worth $33,019,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,370 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 80,000 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 359,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,788.47. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,014,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,546,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,459,883.04. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

