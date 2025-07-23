GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

