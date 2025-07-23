GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

