GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.58.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $963.62 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.53 and its 200 day moving average is $955.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

