GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brady by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BRC opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.