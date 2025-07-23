GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.84% of Legacy Housing worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Legacy Housing Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

