GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $2,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,382,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

