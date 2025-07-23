GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

