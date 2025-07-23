GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $67,291.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $336,647.26. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.6%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $173.74 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52 week low of $159.64 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.