GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VBTX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair upgraded Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veritex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

