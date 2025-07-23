GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $65,828,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 656,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 545,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Donaldson by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,878,000 after purchasing an additional 299,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

